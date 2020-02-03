Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Dazzled Fans Busting out Her 'Hustlers' Pole Dance Skills at Halftime

Jennifer Lopez might have been snubbed by the Oscars, but she still put all the pole dancing skills she learned while making Hustlers to good use during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Sunday night in Miami. Following Shakira's medley of hits, Lopez performed her own, busting out all her dance skills in a dazzling 10 minutes. In the middle of all that, a pole rose from the stage so Lopez could show off some pole dancing moves.

Fans at home instantly realized what Lopez was doing when the pole showed up.

"JLO: 'You best believe I didn't take pole dancing lessons for 9 months for Hustlers to not reuse this s—,'" one fan tweeted.

"OMGGGGGG [Lopez] looks soooooo beyond beautiful!" Kim Kardashian chimed in.

"Jennifer Lopez is not a normal 50-year old, I'll say that much," another tweeted.

"Jennifer Lopez is a goddess. There's just no other way to say it," another wrote.

"J-Lo really got her money's worth for those pole dancing lessons she had for Hustlers," another viewer wrote.

Lopez starred as Ramona in Hustlers, which centered on a group of strippers who con rich men following the 2008 financial crisis. She won critical acclaim for her performance, and was considered a shoe-in for an Oscar nomination fo Best Supporting Actress. Although she was not nominated at the Oscars, airing next week, she earned a Golden Globe nod and several wins from critics groups. Her peers also nominated her at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Part of her awards campaign included doing videos explaining how she perfected the art of pole dancing. Although she was an accomplished dancer before filming the movie, pole dancing was a whole new undertaking.

“It's rough on your body," Lopez explained in a YouTube video. "It's real acrobatics, but I'm just trying to learn the mechanics right now because strippers have lots of time to practice, they're there every night, they learn little by little, but we have to do a crash course."

Lopez started learning pole dancing four months before filming started.

"I've gotten cuts and bruises and stuff from movies, but I've never been bruised like this for anything I’ve ever done," she said.

