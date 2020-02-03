Super Bowl 2020: Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, More Heap Praise on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Spectacular

Slide 1 of 10 Kim Kardashian They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020 Kim Kardashian was an early name to drop praise for Lopez and Shakira. Her congratulations included some fire emojis and a feeling that football was still somewhat on her mind.

Slide 2 of 10 Khloe Kardashian They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020 Khloe joined her sister in sharing her love for the halftime show. She credited the duo with giving her some energy and just raising the bar for shows to come.

Slide 3 of 10 Ally Brooke BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 3, 2020 The Dancing With the Stars contestant was quick to call the show the best she's seen. Some fans responded and disputed this but with J-Lo and Shakira fresh in mind, it is hard to deny it earns at least consideration.

Slide 4 of 10 Rosie O'Donnell beautiful jlo #JLoSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bkir7RqFsR — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 3, 2020 The former View co-host was blown away from Jennifer Lopez's beauty during the show, especially her tribute to her role in Hustlers.

Slide 5 of 10 Vivica A. Fox YAASS @JLo SHUT IT DOWN! #SHESBAD #SuperBowl2020 🥰🙆🏾‍♀️💖 — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) February 3, 2020 According to Independence Day star Vivica A. Fox, Lopez is bad and SHUT DOWN the show with her performance. That is high praise from the lady who helped us beat the aliens in 1996.

Slide 6 of 10 Hoda Kotb I can’t handle xoxo pic.twitter.com/hfBaIj5meh — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 3, 2020 The Today Show co-host shared a clip from the show and admitted that it was hard for her to handle what she was experiencing.

Slide 7 of 10 Frankie James Grande i love you @shakira & @JLo! what. an. incredible. show. 👏 #PepsiHalftime — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) February 3, 2020 The social media mogul gave both Shakira and J-Lo some good positive waves, letting both know that the show was pretty special.

Slide 8 of 10 Priyanka Chopra Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020 The wife of Nick Jonas and a superstar in her own right couldn't help but praise the ladies for owning the stage mid-Super Bowl and showing why they are a force.

Slide 9 of 10 Olivia Munn I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 3, 2020 Olivia Munn opted to single out the halftime show as the moment she could live over and over again. A neverending loop of dance moves and sizzling beats.