Super Bowl 2020: 'Fast & Furious 9' Star Lucas Black Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Halftime Show's 'Sexual Exploitation'

Super Bowl LIV has come and gone and one of the things that stood out was the halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at halftime and they received positive reviews from the public. However, not everyone was a fan of the show as actor Lucas Black, who stars in the upcoming film Fast & Furious 9 went to Twitter to comment on it's "sexual exploitation."

"Protecting your daughter and sons from seeing the display of sexual exploitation at the #SuperBowl halftime show is showing love," Black wrote. "We have to teach our younger generation that their value and self worth comes from what God says is true about them."

That tweet led to some interesting responses from Twitter users.

"Dude, are you high?" one fan wrote. "What I saw was two extraordinary women putting on a hell of a show, not sexploitation. Your god wouldn't say that they're strong and important females? They 're tigresses and proud of it."

"Keep your morals and values and raise your children in church and teach them the word of God and they will thank you for it," another person wrote. "You have kept your priorities right even with fame and notoriety. May your family be blessed."

"It's showing them the Latin culture," another fan tweeted. "It was amazing! Two latina women displaying their language and culture! And reminding the US that Puerto Rico is part of the US!"

"Nah that's just Latin culture," another fan added. "I see where you're coming from but I can tell you they aren't sexually exploited. It isn't teaching kids to be sinful, it's to show the expression of culture even if it may seem foreign and dirty to some."

The interesting thing about what Black said is the Fast and Furious franchise has been criticized for sexist. Michelle Rodriguez expressed her frustration with the franchise for how the women are treated.

"F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one," Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram post in 2017. "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love."

Was the halftime show too much for children? The entire show can be seen here. As for Fast & Furious 9, it will hit theatres on May 22.