Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance Had Fans' Jaws on the Floor

Demi Lovato just delivered a powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, and her performance left fans with their jaws on the floor. Prior to kickoff, Lovato took the field and belted out The Star-Spangled Banner while wearing an all white outfit, and fans of the pop singer have been taking to social media to sing her praises. "THIS is how you do the National Anthem. Demi Lovato killed it," one fan tweeted, while someone else wrote, "Demi Lovato is a POWERFUL vocalist, we love you [Demi Lovato]!"

Demi Lovato ... Wow 👏👏👏👏👏

Sang that perfectly !! That was highkey the best version of the national anthem I've heard at a game ! #SuperBowl — Zen (@Chris_Tatarian) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato is starting 2020 off so strong. So happy to see her thriving," another user wrote, with one more fan gushing, "Demi Lovato ROCKED the national anthem. What a voice."

