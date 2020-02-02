Super Bowl 2020: Lady Gaga Calls out Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ahead of Halftime Show

Lady Gaga has laid down the gauntlet for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performance. The singer performed during the halftime show back in 2017, memorably hopping in from the top of the stadium while the Atlanta Falcons still felt they had the game in hand.

For this year, much has been made about J-Lo and Shakira taking the stage together and Gaga has now done her part to raise expectations even more.

During her show on Saturday night at Meridian at Island Gardens as part of AT&T's TV Super Saturday Night show, Gaga sent word to tonight's performers and her expectations according to PEOPLE.

During her #SuperSaturdayNight show, @LadyGaga had a message for the singers performing at the 2020 #SuperBowl: “I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow...I love you J.Lo! I love you Shakira!” pic.twitter.com/NmySbz1kGg — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) February 2, 2020

"I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!" Gaga said, poking a little fun at J-Lo, Shakira and other artists who have had the spotlight in the past.

Gaga faced claims of lip-syncing in 2017 thanks to her descent from the top of the stadium in Houston, released her isolated vocals after the show to prove she was singing according to Deadline. In the past, we've seen Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry and Beyonce use pre-recorded tracks for their appearances.

Luckily, it would seem that Gaga wasn't entirely serious with her comments and added a well wish to the end of her comments.

"I love you Miami, I love you J. Lo, I love you Shakira," Gaga said to the crowd. "I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl. They’re all champions."

It is still likely that lip-syncing will make an appearance during the festivities in Miami. As Deadline points out, the National Anthem has long been a performance that is pre-recorded. The iconic Whitney Houston anthem from 1991 was performed on a "dead microphone" and recorded before the event. The same was done with Jennifer Hudson and Faith Hill during their performances. There is a good reason for this too given the numerous flubs we've seen over the years during the Anthem.

Demi Lovato will perform the anthem during Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Niners, and she will likely be pre-recorded according to Deadline. As they note, her spectacular performance at the Grammys on Jan. 26 had a hiccup to start and Lovato was forced to restart the song.

The result was a memorable and powerful performance, but that doesn't mean those behind production and Lovato's reps will want to take the risk tonight.

So yes, you might see some lip-syncing at the 2020 Super Bowl. But don't be fooled into thinking it is always a bad thing.