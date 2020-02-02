Super Bowl 2020: Which Chiefs and 49ers Players Could Win MVP

Super Bowl LIV is here and we'll find out which football team is the best in the world — at least for this year! The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight, and both teams enter the game with a lot of momentum. Every player on each roster would love to make a memorable play or have a memorable game because if that happens, they have a chance to win Super Bowl MVP, and be one of the most talked-about individuals in the world.

There have been a number of NFL players to make a name for themselves by winning Super Bowl MVP, the best example is Tom Brady who has won the award four times in his career. Another player who has known for winning multiple Super Bowl MVP is Joe Montana who was considered the best QB in the NFL before Brady came along.

So who will win it this year? Here's a look at the Chiefs and 49ers players who could win the award.