Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Has a Message for Shakira Before Their Halftime Show

Hours before Super Bowl LIV kicked off on Sunday, Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show act Jennifer Lopez had a sweet message for her co-headliner Shakira. The two are performing after the second quarter, in the middle of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is airing on Fox, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/89kag95s5i — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 2, 2020

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight [Shakira]!" Lopez wrote. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do."

Lopez included the hashtags "Let's Get Loud," "Girl Power" and, of course, "Super Bowl LIV."

On Thursday, Shakira and Lopez said they planned to include a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

"I can't imagine the pain his family must be going through right now," Shakira said at their press conference in Miami Thursday. "Life is so fragile. We will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and we will be celebrating life and celebrating diversity. I’m sure he will be very proud of the message we will be trying to convey on stage."

Lopez teased a "heartfelt" tribute to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, during the show.

"I think it's affecting everyone so much because it makes us realize how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every moment and how we have to love people when they are here… and not wait," Lopez told reporters. "And then I think about Vanessa, as a mom, and losing her best friend and partner and losing her child... And how awful it must feel for her right now."

The halftime show will run about 15-20 minutes, and is sure to have at least one surprise star. They have both been very tight-lipped about what their setlist, but fans can expect a mix of old hits and new singles. This year, Shakira released he single "Me Gusta," featuring Anueel AA. Lopez's most recent singles are "Medicine" with French Montana and "Baila Conmigo."

"When we did the first run-through, Shakira was like, 'That was great.' It's different what we do," Lopez said of the show Thursday. "It's very Shakira and very Jennifer."

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Getty Images