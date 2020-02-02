Super Bowl 2020: Halsey Stops Show to Obliterate Heckler Who Kept Shouting Her Ex-Boyfriend G-Eazy's Name

Halsey was not having it during Super Bowl weekend. The 25-year old singer was performing at the BUDX Miami by Budweiser party in Miami on Saturday and a heckler was calling G-Eazy's name who is Halsey's ex-boyfriend. Instead of ignoring the heckler, Halsey stopped the show to call her out.

"If you say G-Eazy one more f—ing time, I will kick you out this building," she warned via Daily Mail. "I will kick your f—ing a—, test me. I will kick your a— out the f—king club."

Halsey continued: "I will kick your f—ing ass out of this party! Test me! F—ing test me!"

She then went to her Instagram story to talk about the incident. She wrote: "'Don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cus ur a woman standing up for urself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice.' Love u."

Halsey and G-Eazy dated for about a year starting in 2017. She wrote a song about the relationship which is called "Without Me."

"I have to be honest, [writing Without Me] led me to my decision [to break up with G-Eazy] at that time," she said on the Zack Sang show.

I listened to what I wrote and went ‘Oh my god, is that how I feel? If that’s how I feel I need to put the pause on this thing right now," she said, adding, "I’m obviously talking about my relationship. So the song happened first. And it was, just like, this moment of like sincerity."

