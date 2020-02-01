Kobe Bryant: Dennis Rodman Speaks out About Former Lakers Teammate’s Death

In light of the news of Kobe Bryant's untimely death, many around the world to took social media to share tributes to the late basketball player. And those who actually knew Bryant, including Dennis Rodman, who played alongside Bryant on the Lakers, wrote some of the loveliest tributes.

About a day after it was reported that Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others were killed as a result of a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, the late athlete's former Lakers teammate, Rodman, wrote a short and sweet message about the Black Mamba on Instagram.

"Rest in Peace to my friend and teammate @kobebryant and his daughter," Rodman wrote alongside a photo of the two men sharing a moment at a basketball game. "We send our love and prayers to the Bryant family. Legends are forever."

Rodman wasn't the only one of Bryant's former teammates to speak out about the tragic incident. Shaquille O'Neal, who once enjoyed a bit of a rivalry with Bryant during their time on the Lakers, also released a tribute to the basketball star on Instagram.

"There are no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi [and] my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie," O'Neal wrote, captioning a slideshow of photos of himself and Bryant from over the years. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !"

"Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man," O'Neal wrote in a separate Instagram post. "That was what we had most in common. We love our families. Whenever we got together I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gianna was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me'Arah. I miss you already brother. This is truly unbelievable. Everyone please keep the Bryant's in your prayers.

R.I.P."

On Friday, Jan. 31, the team that Bryant, O'Neal, and Rodman all played for, the Los Angeles Lakers, paid tribute to the late icon. The ceremony featured an emotional speech from current Laker LeBron James, a performance of "See You Again" from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, and an outpouring of love from Bryant fans everywhere.