Tom Brady Fans Think His Cryptic Photo Could Be a Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Tom Brady posted a cryptic photo that had social media buzzing. It was a photo of him walking through the tunnel of Gillette Stadium with no words. That has led to many fans wondering if he's leaving the Patriots and signing with another team. Or could it be a tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday?

Mike Reiss of ESPN posted a photo of Bryant walking the tunnel of Staples Center and it looks very similar to Brady's photo, and the interesting thing about it is both Bryant and Brady have been walking the same tunnel for 20 years.

The difference is Bryant retired after 20 years in the NBA. Brady has made it clear he has no plans to retire, but it's a possibility he won't be with the Patriots in the fall.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio earlier this month. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."

When the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Brady went to Instagram to announce he plans to play in 2020.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable," Brady wrote. "You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

It has been reported that Brady's tweet has nothing to do with football. Per Reiss: "Those close to him relayed to me not to read anything into it football-wise, and ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that he was told it is not related to Brady's football future. Maybe it was a preview of an upcoming Super Bowl commercial."

We may never know what the photo means. However, like Bryant in the NBA, Brady is a legend in the NFL. He has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and he has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times. He has also been named NFL MVP three times.