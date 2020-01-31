Kobe Bryant: Mural Tribute to Lakers Star and Daughter Gianna Defaced Shortly After Completion

A mural paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, has been defaced not long after completion. The piece of art, which was completed earlier this week on an exterior wall in Austin, TX, featured Bryant and his daughter. Sometime later, the word "rapist" was spray-painted across Bryant's image, as was pointed out on Twitter early this morning.

Went pay my respects to Kobe but the mural has already been defaced (?) pic.twitter.com/1lSUAzFKSb — Rashad (@0Rashad) January 31, 2020

The word is likely a reference to the 2003 allegation that Bryant raped a then-19-year-old Colorado woman. While Bryant was charged with a crime, the case was later dropped by prosecutors in September 2004 after the accuser decided she would not testify. A civil suit followed, which was later settled out of court in 2005.

The artist who painted the mural, Laced and Found, was aware of what happened and told KVUE he was already in the process of fixing it.

"I believe everyone has their own beliefs and opinions on various matters," the artist said. "Nonetheless there are ways to go about speaking and voicing personal thoughts. This was disrespectful to the Kobe family, the city of Austin, the fans and the artists who put some serious hard work and emotions into the piece. We will continue to fix this piece and prolong it as long as possible for the community to have it as their own."

The mural's defacing is not the first time Bryant's past has surfaced since his death in a helicopter crash Sunday morning near Calabasas, CA. Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood tweeted about the accusation against Bryant later that same day.

"What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family," Wood tweeted. "He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously." While Wood received some blowback online, the New York Comedy Club had to temporarily close down due to threatening phone calls in the wake of a video comedian Ari Shaffir tweeted, where he said that Bryant "died 23 years too late today."

"He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape," Shaffir continued. "Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day."

Additionally, Brian Bailey, a band instructor James A. Garfield High School, ended up going viral thanks to a video that captured him disparaging Bryant for his actions on and off the court.