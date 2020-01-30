Kobe Bryant: Viral Video Shows Teacher Ranting That Lakers Star Was 'Rapist' and 'Horrible' Following Death

A Los Angeles High School teacher went on a rant on Kobe Bryant. Brian Bailey, a band instructor James A. Garfield High School, was filmed talking about Bryant, saying he was bad for the Lakers and he should be in jail for his actions. Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were two of the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash outside the Los Angeles area.

"He was one of the most selfish players," Bailey said per The Sun. "He ruined the Lakers. He wouldn't pass the ball. He wouldn't help any of the young players. What made him a great basketball player also made him a horrible basketball player and a horrible person."

Bailey went on to talk about the sexual assault allegations Bryant was accused of back in 2003.

"With his money and his power, he got away with raping a young lady. If it was any of you, you'd be in jail."

Bailey continued with him criticizing him for taking a helicopter instead of driving. Bryant and Gianna were headed to the Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.

"How much traffic is there on Sunday mornings in LA?" he said.

"Is there any traffic on the freeways? Is there any reason in God's green earth you need to take a helicopter? It's a 40 mile drive. From the time it takes you to drive to an airport to drive to another airport and get in a car, that's 40 minutes also. Anyone knows that flying in a helicopter is the most dangerous thing in the world."

"By being selfish and by not being able to wait and all that stuff, he killed his family."

Bryant has said he uses the helicopter to avoid traffic in Los Angeles. He said it saves time so he can maintain a busy schedule while being a family man. In an interview with GQ Magazine back in 2010: "Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body," Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can't sit in a car for two hours. The helicopter, therefore, ensures that he gets to Staples Center feeling fresh."

As for ruining the Lakers, Bryant helped the team win five championships from 2000-2009. There are 11 teams in the NBA right now that have yet to win one title.