Antonio Brown Released From House Arrest

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown turned heads on Tuesday morning when he posted a video to his Instagram Stories that showcased his ankle monitor. He was standing next to his Lamborghini, which caught many by surprise considering that he was on house arrest. However, Brown has since regained his freedom.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that a Florida judge has officially freed Brown from his house arrest. He is now allowed to travel freely as he awaits his trial for charges that he attacked the driver of a moving company truck.

Circuit Judge Michael Usan has since provided Brown with the ability to travel within the continental United States. He will not have to wear the GPS ankle monitor, but the former NFL receiver will have to check in daily with court personnel. Although he cannot leave the country due to surrendering his passport.

Antonio Brown's attorney confirms Brown's ankle monitor will be removed so he can fulfill contractual obligations such as interviews with Kevin Hart and ESPN. @WPLGLocal10 #antoniobrown pic.twitter.com/6pscZRruxQ — Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) January 28, 2020

In addition to remaining within the confines of the country, Brown's $100,000 bail remains in place. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and random drug tests. Brown is not allowed to possess any ammunition or firearms during this time.

One reason for the newfound freedom is that Brown reportedly has scheduled interviews with comedian Kevin Hart and ESPN. Details about these interviews have not been provided just yet. Hart does have a popular interview show on YouTube called Cold As Balls, and he has interviewed prominent athletes such as Dennis Rodman, the Bella Twins and Lolo Jones.

Hollywood, Florida, police charged Brown with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief last week after an incident outside of his home. The authorities responded to a disturbance call on Jan. 21 that had been placed by the driver of a moving company truck.

The altercation reportedly began when Brown allegedly refused to pay $4,000 to the driver for the release of his household goods. The alleged victim said that Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him after pulling him out of the truck. The driver also said that the former NFL receiver and an unidentified friend began removing boxes out of back after Holt used his keys to unlock the truck.

Police say that the driver informed Brown and his friend that the boxes did not belong to the receiver. Upon hearing this, they "started tossing the items back into the truck, causing damage to some of the property."

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and battery for his role at the time. The authorities were unable to contact Brown after he retreated inside his home and locked the door. He later turned himself in to be arrested after a warrant had been issued.

(Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)