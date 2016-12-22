21 Fun and Sexy Questions to Ask Your Partner

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Anyone in a relationship knows that communication is the key to happiness – and intimacy. Being able to communicate with your partner about the naughty stuff can bring you closer together and make your intimate life more fun, passionate, adventurous and exciting. Whether you’ve been committed for a while or just started dating, these fun and sexy questions can help encourage the two of you to explore new territory in your relationship and get you feeling flirty in no time.

Have you ever skinny dipped? Has anyone accidentally seen you naked? What kind of outfit would look best on me? What’s your favorite part of my body? Do you think you’re a good kisser? Where do you like being touched the most? How old were you when you lost your virginity? Where is the strangest place you’ve ever had sex? Where would you love to have sex? What’s the ultimate role play for you? What turns you on almost instantly? What celebrity do you think would be the best in bed? If I let you dress me for date night, what outfit would you pick? Have you ever bragged to your friends about me? Have you ever been to a strip club? What attempts did you make to woo me? Which ones worked? Have you ever had a dream about me? Hickies: major yes or no way? Have you ever kissed me in public just to make someone jealous? Do you like the lights on or off? What is a fantasy you’ve never shared with anyone?

