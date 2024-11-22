Royal Family Member Running Out of Money Amid King Charles Fight: Latest on Prince Andrew

The standoff between King Charles and his brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew. According to InTouch Weekly, the royal siblings are still in the middle of a spat over the latter’s home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The Duke of York was attempting to raise the money he needed to stay in the lodge after the king had Andrew’s personal allowance cut and asked him to move to Frogmore Cottage, the former abode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England. For only the second time in its history the UK celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Thousands of wellwishers from around the world have flocked to London to witness the spectacle of the weekend’s celebrations.

According to the outlet, Charles has been trying to evict his brother since his name was connected to Jeffrey Epstein. The prince signed a 75-year lease for the property back in 2003, but the scandal has annihilated his entire way of life, according to author Robert Hardman.

“Someone said to me the other day, he’s got nothing else,” Hardman says. “He has no public life. He has no public role. And he’s clearly devoted to this home, and he likes being there. So, if he can make it work, he’s going to try.”

While the prince has apparently secured the initial funds he needs to stay, that price has gone up and he’s feeling the stress. He’s not sweating it, though.

“Andrew may not have the money for all of that,” a source tells InTouch Weekly. According to the New York Post, King Charles has already started the process of removing artifacts and treasures from the lodge. His financial backer that allowed him to remain on the property for now hasn’t been named publicly yet, but it might only end up being temporary.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 17: King Charles III travels by carriage from the Houses of Parliament on July 17, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III delivers the King’s Speech setting out the new Labour government’s policies and proposed legislation for the coming parliamentary session. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, ‘Well, we can’t be confident that this place is safe anymore,’ and they’ll start taking the paintings and some of the furniture away,” Hardman said during a recent episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

So while Andrew might get to stay on the property, Charles can still make life difficult. “The king is very conscious that [Royal Lodge] is not entirely in his gift,” he added. “It’s a Crown Estate property and the Crown Estate ultimately answers to the government.”

The U.K. government is reportedly seeking answers behind the anonymous source that got him the funds to remain in his home. His official only form of income is his pension from the Royal Navy.

“He was performing public duties and therefore there was an obligation by the state to look after that property, to make sure it was secure,” Hardman explains. “Now [Andrew] has got no public life, no prospect of a public life, and I think that does bring into question what he’s still doing in a place that was a home for many years of a sovereign.”