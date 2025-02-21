OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Announces Pregnancy After Sleeping With 100 Men in a Day

Lily Phillips, the OnlyFans model who went viral last month for having sex with over 100 men in a single day, has announced she is pregnant.

“The secret is out,” the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on February 18. “Baby phillips 2025.”

She also shared a picture of two different positive pregnancy tests.

Another black-and-white video posted to her Instagram shows her rubbing her baby bump, looking into the camera and saying “It’s official.”

Some fans, however, are speculating that this is a prank or a way to go viral again, especially since one of her posts was a group post with podcast Pillow Talk, which she appeared on yesterday. Pillow Talk host Ryan Pownall added fuel to the fire by commenting on the post, “Omg are you gonna do the 1000 dudes pregnant,” and later adding “CONGRATS LILY WHO THE FCK IS THE DAD.”

Users across all three posts argued back and forth about if her pregnancy was real or fake. One commenter said, “Fake… you were just on the podcast not showing at all.” Phillips has yet to address the speculation that it might all be for show.

Previously, Phillips told E! News that she makes millions a month off of the NSFW subscription-based platform. But she doesn’t want people to think she’s doing her absurd challenges just for the money or that she’ll be stopping anytime soon. In fact, she’s next gearing up to have sex 300 times in a single day.

“I’m doing it for the love of the game,” she told E! News. “I just really enjoy it. I’m very used to sleeping with a lot of guys. I did this as a hobby before I did it for work, so it’s not that outrageous to me…I have no regrets because everything I’ve done has led up to this point in my life. I’m super grateful to be here.”