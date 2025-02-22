Kid Rock and Fiance Audrey Berry Split After 7 Years Together

Kid Rock and his longtime fiancee, Audrey Berry, have called it quits after 8 years together. According to TMZ, the news got publicity after Rock was spied getting close to Rep. Lauren Boebert in January. The outlet notes they even reportedly shared a cab following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

That doesn’t mean there is anything official in the works, only rabid online speculation by other outlets. According to Us Weekly, the musician is well into the mingling portion of his new single life, with the breakup coming late in 2024. That’s plenty of time to switch gears.

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 04: Audrey Berry and Kid Rock appears at the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 4, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Audrey Berry; Kid Rock

The couple had been together for quite a while, with the pair getting engaged in 2017. Rock has stated before that Berry is “not a celebrity” and that they met shortly after his marriage to Pamela Anderson ended, with reports noting 2011.

“This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” Rock said in an interview with Piers Morgan at the time. “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

As Us Weekly points out, Rock has talked about their relationship more recently in an interview with Hook & Barrel magazine in 2021.

“Every day I pinch myself. I give many, many thanks. I do give a lot of attribution to the hard work that I’ve put in, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky person,” he told the outlet. “My fiancée, Audrey, says I have a golden horseshoe up my a–. I don’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s because it took me so long in the trenches to make it, and I worked so hard, but there’s no question I give thanks every day to the position I’m in.”

He revealed the couple liked to go hunting and enjoyed the outdoors before their split.