OnlyFans Model Plunges to Death From Balcony While Filming

A popular OnlyFans adult performer tragically plunged to her death in the middle of a scene at a hotel in Brazil. According to The Sun, Ana Beatriz Pereira Alves, known by her username Anna Polly, was killed in Nova Iguacu in Rio de Janeiro earlier in January.

The 27-year-old adult performer was found in the courtyard of the hotel complex, reportedly the Mont Blanc Apart Hotel. The outlet says she allegedly fell to her death while filming a scene with two unnamed men. They gave “conflicting accounts” of the incident while talking to police, but were eventually released by the police after questioning.

“It’s a complex case, and we don’t rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime,” police said. Alves’ boyfriend spoke out on the loss on social media, noting that police had all of the information.

“All the information about the case is already in the hands of the police and they are investigating,” he wrote. “If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found.

“It’s so difficult without you. As the hours pass it’s starting to sink in and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger,” he added.

“She had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects,” a friend wrote, according to The Sun. “This news has left everyone stunned.”