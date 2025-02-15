Jay Z and Diddy Accuser Dismisses Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape

The lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been voluntarily dismissed by the unnamed accuser’s lawyer in a filing made on Friday. According to Variety, the dismissal was filed by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, noting that their client was dismissing the suit with prejudice.

According to Rolling Stone, Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, addressed the decision and called it a victory.

“The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” Carter’s statement opened. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed,” the statement adds. “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

Combs also maintained his innocence through his attorneys, calling the complete dismissal without a settlement a “confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts.”

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit,” the legal team’s statement reads, referencing the other litigation facing the disgraced mogul. “Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them.”

The Jane Doe had first filed her case against Combs in October, adding Carter in December. She claimed he had traveled to New York City in hope of attending the MTV VMAs in 200. It was then she alleges she was drugged at an afterparty hosted by Combs and later assaulted by Combs, Carter and an unnamed female celebrity.