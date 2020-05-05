Zach Roloff Reveals 'Awkward' Reaction to Mom Amy's Engagement

Zach Roloff's "awkward" reaction to hearing about mom Amy Roloff's engagement to Chris Marek had more to it than any kind of negative feeling toward his future stepfather. In Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, the 29-year-old had a particularly subdued response to his mom's big news, sitting in silence after being told Marek had popped the question.

"Well, you guys are shocked," Amy told Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, who responded with an exclamation of surprise. Although Zach reassured his wife he was "good" with the news, it wasn't what Amy had hoped for. "I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that," she told the camera. "But I wasn't surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it."

Amy admitted she "really felt bad" because obviously Zach was "quite surprised," but continued trying to make things better by chatting with Tori about her heart-shaped engagement ring and plans for a small wedding in 2021. "I'm just hoping that you continue to welcome him into the family and be a part of it all," she told the pair. "Because that means a lot to him." While Zach reassured his mom he was fine with the news, he explained later the deeper reasoning behind his reaction in a confessional interview.

"Zach was like completely quiet. I didn't know why, but I think I was just trying to make sure that it wasn't awkward, which it was," Tori told the cameras. Zach chimed in that what made it so uncomfortable is that he had previously told his parents he didn't want to find out any relationship news on camera. "I told my mom and dad, 'Hey, these are one thing I don't want to talk about on camera. My one out-of-bounds is your guys' relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond what it is right now, I don't want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera," he explained. "And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news."

"We've been doing this for 15 years and I've shown some of the most difficult and awkward moments of my life," he continued "There's just been one thing that entire time that I've asked my parents to do with me in private and my mom couldn't remember. It's like no, I'm not putting up with that."

Amy was previously married to Matt Roloff, with whom she shares twins Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and youngest son Jacob, 22. The couple split in 2015 after 27 years of marriage, with the divorce being finalized in May 2016. Matt has likewise moved on romantically, dating former farm manager Caryn Chandler since the divorce.