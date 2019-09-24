Matt Roloff Weighs in on Ex-Wife Amy Roloff’s Engagement to Chris Marek

Matt Roloff is wishing ex-wife Amy Roloff well as she celebrates her engagement to fiancé Chris Marek. After the Little People, Big World star announced Saturday she and her longtime boyfriend were planning on tying the knot, Matt made sure TLC fans knew how supportive he was of their next step with an Instagram post of his own.

“My buddy Ty and I got together for our regular Saturday morning breakfast today… He doesn’t do social media …so I filled him in on Amys exciting engagement news,” Matt wrote alongside a photo of himself and his friend. “Congratulations to Amy and Chris!!”

One of the TLC personality’s followers wished wonderful things for both the newly-engaged couple as well as Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

“You both deserve every happiness – lovely to see you wishing Amy and Chris best wishes!” they wrote. “You will always be family as you shared many wonderful years and your beautiful children. Although you may have grown apart these still bind you together. Wishing you and Caryn happiness too.”

“Very very sweet of you to say!” Matt responded. “Thanks!”

Amy began dating Marek shortly after her divorce from Matt was finalized in 2016 and revealed Saturday that they were going to make things official with their own wedding.

“Guess what! I wanted to share with you- I’m engaged!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself sporting a lovely engagement ring. “I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES. I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris.”

Congratulations to the Little People, Big World couple!