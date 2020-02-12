Matt Roloff Says He ‘Eventually’ Wants to Marry Girlfriend Caryn Chandler in New ‘LPBW’ Trailer

Matt Roloff has big plans for his relationship with Caryn Chandler as ex-wife Amy Roloff prepares to say, “I do” to fiancé Chris Marek. In a new trailer for the upcoming season of Little People, Big World shared by PEOPLE ahead of the March 31 premiere date, the Roloff family tries to weather changing family dynamics as Amy decides to move off the family farm and make a new start in life further away from her ex.

“We thought we’d grow old together on this farm, but plans changed,” Amy says in the trailer. “Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things, It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

Roloff and ex-wife, Amy divorced in May 2016 and have since been working to keep things civil as they move on with their respective partners. And with Amy revealing in September that she and her longtime beau were set to tie the knot, Matt admits in the preview of the upcoming season he has similar plans for his relationship with the former farm manager.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Roloff tells the camera as Chandler confirms, “I’m here for the long haul.”

Chandler is also trying to find her place in the family following tension with Amy.

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” she says. “It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”

Also in the upcoming season, Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, born on Nov. 19. The couple is also parents to 2-year-old son Jackson.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

