'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff's Most Controversial Moments

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is one of the most beloved moms on reality television, but the TLC star has unfortunately seen her fair share of controversy over the years. From mommy shaming trolls to the occasional "Negative Nancy," Roloff has faced the brunt of social media's disapproval on how to live her life. But that has never stopped the mom of four from spreading her spirit and positivity with genuine fans on social media and on her reality series. While we know some of the secrets behind TLC's favorite family and have learned quite a bit about the reality show, we look at some of Amy Roloff's most controversial moments on social media that have left fans raising their eyebrows every now and then.

The alleged feud with daughter-in-law Audrey... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Mar 28, 2019 at 9:08am PDT Since Jeremy and Audrey Roloff tied the knot, fans have speculated that Roloff and her daughter-in-law do not get along. In fact, when Ember Jean was born, many fans and outlets like Radar Online and InTouch claimed there was a feud brewing between the two simply because Roloff did not share images of her newborn granddaughter. But those rumors were put to rest though after her son Jeremy shared an Instagram Story in 2017 about his wedding anniversary. Fans learned that there was no "bad blood" between the mother and daughter-in-law, as he shared his mother had brought them a "simple" and "nice steak dinner" to celebrate their anniversary, since Ember Jean is still young and the pair did not have the chance to do a lot of cooking.

Photos of her grandchildren... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Feb 26, 2020 at 3:06pm PST Roloff took to Facebook to share images of her grandchildren, captioning the set as to what she’s most grateful for. But as she shared images of the two, social media users took it upon themselves to shame the proud grandmother. "I’d rather see the face of the baby," one Facebook user wrote. "So many adults hog the pictures. We want to see the CUTE baby. We got full view of Amy, with profile of baby. Hmmm." Others reiterated the shaming with sarcasm, writing, "Y no pics of your granddaughter." Of course, this is not the case as Roloff has been very transparent for her love of both her sons' children: Zach's two children, Jackson and Lilah; and Jeremy's two children, Ember and Bode. The doting grandma has taken to Instagram over the course of their young lives, sharing snapshots with the four. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Matt and Amy's divorce... (Photo: Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Getty) The charm of TLC's reality series about the Roloff family was how tight knit the unit was, but when Roloff and her husband Matt announced their separation in 2014, audiences were taken aback to learn the family was not all they were put up to be. However, while audiences were wondering what went wrong in the marriage, they soon learned that Matt had moved on very quickly with a former employee of the Roloff Farms. To make matters even more awkward, it was reported Roloff and her boyfriend were shocked to learn her ex-husband had moved on with the Roloff Farms employee. In an episode of the TLC reality series, audiences saw a very vulnerable Roloff, who revealed how hard the divorce was on her. "Going through a divorce, this is really going to be my first Thanksgiving without anybody here, like no family," Roloff lamented in an episode. "I'm torn as to what to do because I have never had to deal with this. It is a tough life moment for me right now."

The tension with Matt... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:02am PDT Roloff is keeping an olive branch extended to ex-husband Matt as she prepares to marry fiancé Chris Marek. Nearly four years after the Little People, Big World couple's divorce was finalized, both Matt and Amy have managed to move on — her ex, Matt with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler — both of whom will be invited to the upcoming nuptials. "It’s not like they're not going to be invited," Amy told PEOPLE. Marek chimed in, "We kind of already have the impression that it's not something that they're interested in going to. They're welcomed if they'd like to come. We don't want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. And I like Matt. I get along with him fine and Caryn. But we're not friends that hang out. We don't do things together. They're welcomed if they'd like to come, but I don't want them to feel obligated."

Leaving the family farm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:50pm PST When it comes to her move from Roloff Farms to a new home with fiancé, Marek, Roloff sees it as a "light at the end of a tunnel." The Little People, Big World star has shared how her move has been going after more than three decades in the home she previously shared with ex-husband Matt. "A beautiful day.... I see light at the end of the tunnel as I move my things out of the farmhouse," Amy captioned a gallery of photos of her basement, packed with books and bins. "The basement area was tough. It reminded how much I miss and Love teaching. I can't take it all with me though, just because, I'll need to leave most of it behind and hopefully donate/give away to a good cause." Roloff has been chronicling this move on Instagram for the last few months since announcing she had finally come to a decision about how to move forward as a partial owner of the farm with her ex.