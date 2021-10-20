WWE’s The Miz Reveals How Much Weight He’s Lost on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Miz has lost his share of weight while competing on Dancing with the Stars, but his wife, Maryse Mizanin, isn’t too happy about it. The WWE Superstar spoke to reporters on Monday night and talked about his performance on , which was dedicated to Grease. That’s when he revealed how much weight he lost.

“I wouldn’t even know if you guys can tell, but I’ve lost a lot of weight,” The Miz, said, per Us Weekly “I’ve lost probably 15 lbs since I’ve started,” adding, “I’m trying to get [into] dancer shape.” The Miz has teamed up with pro dancer Witney Carson on Dancing with the Stars. She told reporters how Maryse is not happy with The Miz’s new body. Carson said Maryse messaged her and said the Miz needs to eat more food.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She doesn’t like me skinny. She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat,” The Miz said. “When you’re dancing here, it’s, like, you can’t eat enough. And honestly, I’m just getting that body now. Whenever I get back to wrestling, it’ll be weights upon weights to get back into wrestling shape.” The Miz has been off WWE TV due to his commitment to Dancing With the Stars and while he’s looking to win the entire thing, he’s also ready to return to Monday Night Raw.

“I love seeing a live audience every week and doing something that I’m actually really good at,” The Miz said. So far, The Miz and Carson are one of the 10 teams who are still in the competition. It will be challenging for The Miz and Carson to win the competition as JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are the favorites. Suni Lee and Sasha Faber are also a strong team as well as Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev.

Even if The Miz doesn’t win Dancing with the Stars, he’s still a champion. In his WWE career, The Miz won the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship eight times. He is the first and only WWE Superstar to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion