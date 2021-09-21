‘DWTS’ 2021: Watch WWE’s The Miz Dance With Witney Carson on the Season 30 Premiere

The Miz is looked strong as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in the Season 30 premiere episode. Monday night The WWE Superstar danced the Cha Cha to “Butter” with his partner Witney Carson. The judges gave the duo a total score of 24, which was not the lowest the night but the lowest for that type of dance. The first elimination takes place next week, and fans can now vote for who they think should move on in the competition.

The interesting thing about this for The Miz is he has worked hard for WWE fans to hate him. Now he needs them in order to win the competition. “Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you. The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE,” The Miz said in an interview per our sister site, ComicBook.com. “That is what my character is. He will cheat to win.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/qnOb9l3TVmQ

“So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] ‘Miz & Mrs,’ I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio.”

The Miz is looking to be the first pro wrestler to win Dancing with the Stars. In the second season, Stacy Keibler was the first pro wrestler to compete in the show and finished in third place. In Season 12, Chris Jericho finished seventh, and Mr. T, who was in the main event at the first WrestleMania, finished 10th in season 24, as mentioned by Gold Derby. Most recently, Nikki Bella finished seventh in Season 25 but left the competition a winner as she is engaged to her DWTS pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple has a son together.