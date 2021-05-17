Will Nick Jonas be on 'The Voice' Monday After on-Set Injury?

✖

Nick Jonas was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering an injury on the set of an unnamed project, leaving many fans wondering if his other upcoming projects are in jeopardy. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the unspecified injury occurred Saturday night and resulted in the singer being rushed to a hospital via ambulance, and while he was released from the hospital Sunday evening, will Jonas be well enough to appear on The Voice Monday night?

At this time, exact details of Jonas' on-set scare remain unclear, including what the injury or accident was. The severity of the injury is also unknown, though it was serious enough to require an over-the-night hospitalization, the outlet notes. As of this publication, Jonas has not publicly addressed the incident. Despite this, Jonas is said to be ready to return to his coaching chair on The Voice Monday, TMZ reports.

Currently, the NBC signing competition is nearing the end of its 20th season, and Jonas has some big stakes in the game. With Monday’s episode set to mark Week 2 of the live shows, two members of his team – Rachel Mac and Dana Monique – remain in the competition. Fellow coach Blake Shelton has team members Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young still competing, with Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of John Legend's team, and Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler, and Gihanna Zoe from Team Kelly Clarkson also still in the competition.

The currently-airing season is a big one for Jonas, as it will mark his last. In March, NBC announced Jonas would not be returning for Season 21. Instead, Ariana Grande will take his place. Jonas first appeared on The Voice in Season 18, where he went all the way to the finals with team member Thunderstorm Artis, before returning in Season 20 after former coach Gwen Stefani stepped down following Season 19. Addressing his upcoming replacement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 28-year-old singer said Grande "is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach." He also offered her some advice, joking, "I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you."

New episodes of The Voice air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the episodes live via Rakuten. Additionally, the episode will also be available on Hulu the day after it airs. As the series begins to look ahead to Season 21, it will undergo a major shakeup, with NBC set to air just a single fall cycle in the 2021-22 season rather than both a spring and fall season.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.