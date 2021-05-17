Nick Jonas Hospitalized After On-Set Injury

✖

Singer Nick Jonas was reportedly injured Saturday night while filming a show. Sources for TMZ did not disclose what the injury or accident was, but it was serious enough that an ambulance rushed him to a nearby hospital. Jonas, 28, was back home by Sunday night, the sources told TMZ. He is scheduled to appear on The Voice Monday night.

It is not known what project Jonas was working on. TMZ's sources would not even reveal the name of the new show and it was "unclear" why they were so secretive. The site noted that Jonas previously suffered a hand injury after a show in Mexico in 2018. Jonas has not publicly commented on his latest injury.

The "Spaceman" singer is nearing the end of his second season on The Voice. However, last week was the first time he appeared in a live episode as last year's live shows were all virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. "This is the fun part of the show for us and the whole journey of the season, because it's now up to the country to decide who goes on," Jonas told Entertainment Tonight on May 10.

Two members of Jonas' team remain in the competition, Rachel Mac and Dana Monique. Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young of Black Shelton's team, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of John Legend's team, and Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler, and Gihanna Zoe from Team Kelly Clarkson remain. The next episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Jonas said he was "very proud" of the work his team members put in throughout the season and praised their talents. "There's so many gifted people, so many talented artists and so, to have to then cut that down to a small group is so tough, but it's the show, it's what we do, it's part of the journey, and I'm so grateful to have had the chance to work with all the artists," he told ET. "Now to see who moves on is gonna be interesting."

Aside from The Voice, Jonas was busy last week working with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, to raise funds for India, which is in the midst of a deadly coronavirus wave. The country has over 24 million confirmed cases overall, and over 4,000 recorded deaths in the past 24 hours. On May 12, Jonas and Chopra announced they reached their $1 million goal to help fight the virus there. Copra's foundation teamed up with Give India to raise funds for vaccine support, testing centers, and more.