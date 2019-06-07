Why ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Air Tuesday, Not Monday This Week

The Bachelorette fans are not happy to see other aspects of life intrude on their fun, but it will happen again on Monday. The latest chapter of Hannah Brown‘s romantic journey will be delayed until Tuesday because of Game 5 in the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Coverage of the game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with a special Jimmy Kimmel Live episode, followed by a half-hour of pregame. The game itself tips off at 9 p.m. ET live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are up 2-1 in the series, with Game 4 scheduled for Friday night on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors are hoping to keep the Warriors from winning their third-straight championship.



The Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison tweeted that the next new episode of The Bachelorette will now air on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET, replacing two hours of sitcom repeats.

“A PSA for #BachelorNation Due to NBA finals [The Bachelorette] is on Tuesday night this week. I repeat [The Bachelorette] is on TUESDAY this week,” Harrison tweeted on Thursday.

Bachelorette fans are famous for not being happy when their show is interrupted. When the May 27 episode was interrupted on a Dayton, Ohio station so meteorologist Jamie Simpson could warn viewers about dangerous tornadoes in the area, Simpson grew frustrated as he saw the complaints stream in.

“I’m checking social media. We have viewers complaining already, ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show! This is a dangerous situation, okay? Think if this was your neighborhood,” Simpson said on Fox 45.

“I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this,” Simpson continued. “Our job is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do. Some people complain this is all about my ego: Stop. Okay, just stop right now. I’m done with you people. This is pathetic. This is a dangerous situation here.”

Simpson later apologized to viewers for his outburst, adding, “I’m sorry I did that. It just really bothers me there are people who don’t care about other people’s safety around here.”

The Bachelorette is now in its 15th season, with Brown, the Miss Alabama USA 2018 winner and a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, searching for love.

Brown recently told Entertainment Tonight her top two suitors are Jed and Connor S., but she is still interested in the other contestants.

“Those are two that I’ve had a lot more time with and really go to know their hearts, so I’m really excited about continuing on with them,” she explained. “And then there are a few other men here that I’m really interested to get to know more about and spend more time with.”

The Bachelorette usually airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET when basketball is not interrupting it.

Photo credit: ABC/Robert Clark