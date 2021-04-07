Why 'Teen Mom 2's Newest Dad Is Already Upset at MTV

✖

On Thursday, Teen Mom 2 introduced fans to the newest member of the cast, Ashley Jones. She will be taking over the spot left by Chelsea Houska, who previously announced that she was leaving the MTV series. However, Jones' fiancé, Bariki Smith, is already criticizing the series for one particular reason.

Teen Mom 2 posted a tweet on Thursday that included a video introduction to Jones' story. The clip included a moment in which Smith proposes to Jones. Smith has popped the question in the past, as they were engaged in the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which aired in 2018. But, the couple has had a bit of a tumultuous relationship since then. Based on the sneak peek that the show shared, it seems as though they're back in a good place, as Smith told Jones that they've been through a lot and he appreciates her for standing beside him. He then got down on one knee to propose.

Surprise! 🥳 @_mermaidbarbie is officially joining the #TeenMom2 family. Here is the most special look at what's to come for her next season! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Orb2VLHyQ9 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 1, 2021

Even though the clip depicted a moving moment for the pair, Smith took issue with the tweet for a specific reason — he wasn't tagged in it. According to Monsters and Critics, Smith replied to the tweet directly to say, “Y’all gone get enough of not acknowledging me as a father and important figure on this show blood.” He ended his message with a middle finger emoji. Other users quickly took issue with Smith's comment, with one individual writing, "The show is literally called Teen Mom... not Teen Dad." To see how Smith and Jones' story plays out, fans can tune in to the newest season of Teen Mom 2 on May 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

As previously mentioned, the upcoming season will be without one longtime cast member — Houska. In November, she confirmed that she would be leaving the show, telling her fans, "MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this." She also noted that they would be sure to keep their fans up to date on their upcoming, post-reality TV journey.