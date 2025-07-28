Why ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore Was ‘Surprised’ at the Response to Her Artificial Insemination Journey

Whitney Way Thore never expected the response she’s gotten for sharing the ups and downs of her pursuit of motherhood.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, 41, opened up to PopCulture.com about the shocking reaction she’s received from viewers as she documents her artificial insemination journey during this ongoing season of her TLC show.

“I didn’t realize that artificial insemination was so common. I don’t know anybody that’s ever done it or admitted to doing it,” Thore explained. “And already, just in a few episodes, the flood of messages [is] so wonderful and so encouraging that I’ve gotten from other women who are like, ‘No, I did this, and it took me this many tries, and don’t lose hope.’”

“I actually was surprised,” Thore admitted. “This has been a common theme throughout my career, too. I’ll be open about something that I feel very vulnerable about or that I feel alone about, and then I realize, ‘Wow, like, I am not alone.’ … That’s exactly what the spirit of My Big Fat Fabulous Life is — I open up about something that’s scary to me, and then everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I can open up about it too.’”

After being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) years ago, Thore always assumed she would have fertility issues, but the TLC star also “never actually intentionally tried to get pregnant” until recently.

Now, she wants to diminish the “shame” around artificial insemination after learning how many “big feelings” people have about it.

“I think there’s some shame around it,” she told PopCulture, adding that she’s also noticed “the misogynists come out” to deride her for pursuing motherhood as a single woman.

“I guess because I’ve been doing this for so long, and just putting everything out there for so long, that sometimes I’m surprised at what people really kind of engage with and latch onto, but this has definitely been one of them,” Thore said. “[It] just really confirms and validates my decision to do this journey publicly all the more. I’m really happy to be doing it.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.