'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Whitney Way Thore Searches for the Perfect 40th Birthday Dress in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Will Whitney Way Thore be able to say yes to a birthday dress? In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney is on the hunt for the perfect flamenco dress to celebrate her 40th in Spain – but she's not sure what the boutique will have available in her size.

Looking through the racks of dresses, Whitney remarks that she's not feeling optimistic about the Spanish dress store having anything that will fit her. But the TLC star soon is proven wrong when she finds a stunning black and white polka dot dress that looks like it might work. "That's a good one," she remarks, as the salesperson calls her find a "beautiful" gown.

(Photo: Whitney Way Thore is ready to celebrate her 40th birthday in style. - TLC)

Going to try on the dress, Whitney explains in a confessional, "As a fat person, there's levels of excitement. You'll be like, 'Oh, my God, it's not a size 2. Oh, but there's no way.' But the more you feel, the more you look at it, you're like [gasps of excitement] until you're like, 'I think it's for a big b-h. I really think that it is.'"

Whitney's shopping trip seems to be a successful one, however, as she comes out in the gown and notes that it's even a little too long on her. Assured that the store can shorten the dress to accommodate her, Whitney is glowing with excitement. "This dress is everything," she says. "It is literally like the traditional flamenco style with the black polka dots and the ruffles and the sleeves."

(Photo: The 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star found the perfect dress after all. - TLC)

Brother Hunter Thore's girlfriend Karen points out that the dress compliments Whitney's "great figure," and everyone agrees it hugs her in "all the right places." It even makes for the perfect flamenco spin, fitting the occasion perfectly.

"This is some birthday luck," Whitney gushes. "Like, this is amazing. I feel beautiful. I'm so happy." Referencing another beloved TLC series, she jokes, "I feel like I'm on that show Say Yes to the Dress."

