Why Jase and Jep Robertson Aren’t in ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ (Yet)

Duck Dynasty made a return to the duck pond last month with The Revival, but it was without Jase and Jep Robertson.

The A&E series was without a handful of original DD stars, but there’s a possibility fans will see them in the future.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival revolves around Willie and Korie Robertson, their adult children, and their grandchildren in Louisiana. One of their kids, Sadie Robertson, spoke to Taste of Country about her uncles not appearing in the show, revealing that it’s not personal, but it’s rather the fact that they no longer work at Duck Commander after having previously worked at headquarters.

Bryan Tarnowski/A&E

“My mom actually runs a lot of things up here at Duck Commander,” Robertson said. “I have all of my podcast and Live Original team work out of Duck Commander. My brother, John Luke, works for my mom’s production company at Duck Commander. My sister manages the whole Duck Commander store, so the next generation works here.”

As for whether Jase and Jep will appear in Season 2, Robertson revealed that they are “actually already filming.” She continued, “There’s more cast members from the original show on Season 2.” It’s not a straight answer, but that does leave the door open to possibilities. And at the very least, even if they don’t appear, it seems like fans will be seeing other original cast members in the upcoming season.

“My dad semi-retired, so what does that look like with his new phase of life?” Robertson added. “As a grandpa, traveling… and so that’s kinda why there’s other reasons why Jase and Jep aren’t on this season.”

The reasoning makes sense, as there are a lot of factors to go into doing a show like Duck Dynasty: The Revival, the biggest being work and scheduling. It also wouldn’t be surprising if they wanted to take some time for themselves following the death of their father, Phil Robertson, earlier this year. Duck Dynasty: The Revival paid tribute to the Robertson patriarch with the premiere episode in June.

Meanwhile, there is still a lot to come for Duck Dynasty: The Revival, even if Jase and Jep don’t make a return anytime soon. It sounds like the door is always open, and it might just be a matter of when and how.