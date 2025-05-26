‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Has Died

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died. He was 79.

The family of the reality TV star revealed his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease back in December. News of his death was announced via a Facebook post from his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” wrote Korie Robertson, who has been married to Phil’s son Willie for more than 30 years.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she said in the Facebook post.

On an episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast, Jase Robertson said Phil was suffering from a blood disease causing several health issues, and that his health “hasn’t been good,” noting he was unable to walk without severe pain.

Phil Robertson starred on A&E’s Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017, and founded the Duck Commander company that made the series famous.

A&E announced earlier this year that the popular reality series will be rebooted this summer, but Phil was notably absent from all promotional material.

Phil Robertson is survived by his wife, Kay Robertson, and his three children Jase, Willie and Jep, along with several grandchildren.