How ‘Duck Dynasty’ Paid Tribute to Phil Robertson in Latest Episode

The Robertson family paid tribute to their fallen patriarch in the latest episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

While no new footage was filmed to capture the family reaction to Phil Robertson’s death, the series did play an ‘In Memoriam’ segment featuring the recently deceased elder.

In the clip, series star Willie Robertson asks his father for his thoughts on something, and receives a big thumbs up. Shortly after, “IN MEMORIAM: PHIL ROBERTSON, 1946-2025” is shown on the screen.

Phil Robertson died last Sunday at the age of 79. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in December.

The family will not address Phil’s death until season two of the revival series.

The elder Robertson starred on the original Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017, and founded “Duck Commander”—the apparel company that the series made famous.

A&E announced the series would be rebooted earlier this year, but eagle-eyed fans noticed Phil Robertson’s absence from all promotional material.

Previously, he was suspended from the show during its original run for making controversial comments in a GQ profile. Whether his absence from the reboot was due to his comments or his declining health is still unclear.

The first episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiered on A&E last Sunday. New episodes will air every Sunday at 9 PM.