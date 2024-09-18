Emma Slater cried when she met her celebrity partner for Dancing With the Stars Season 33. The pro is paired with Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson, and she told Us Weekly that she actually got emotional during the first meeting. It's not because of the TGIF sitcom, however. "I couldn't help but cry a little bit when I saw him," Slater admitted. "Because I'm such a fan and I have watched Die Hard every year… honestly, [for] decades now."

The 72-year-old actor played LAPD Sergeant Al Powell in the first two Die Hard films in 1988 and 1990, and clearly the films still mean a lot to Slater. Being partnered with someone that she loves might be a bit intimidating, but VelJohnson was also very happy to be paired with Slater. "I just looked at her face, [and] fell in love," he shared. "She's wonderful."

Even if it might have been initially emotional for Slater to work with VelJohnson, Slater told People that he is "very, very charming." She continued, "It makes my job easy. I'm teaching him steps, we're going slow and going over it, and he'll put his charm and charisma in there and it's really all you need. It's really about that personality." It will befun to see what the two of them will come up with and how Slater will be putting her fangirl feelings aside to be as professional as she can be, while still slightly freaking out from time to time. Watching Die Hard this year will certainly be a bit different.

The cast for DWTS Season 33 was announced earlier this month, and it's a wide variety. From TV icons to athletes to Olympians to reality stars and more, it's an interesting bunch that will be entertaining to watch. Other celebrities competing include Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney, Stephen Nedoroscik, and more. How far Emma Slater and Reginald VelJohnson will go is unknown, but it's up to the fans to decide. They will just have to tune in to Dancing With the Stars every week and hope that they make it through each week.

There will more than likely be more emotional moments throughout this season of Dancing With the Stars for different reasons. The show is unpredictable, but it will be as entertaining as ever to watch and see who takes home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.