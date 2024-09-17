Tori Spelling Teases Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut With Pasha Pashkov

Tori Spelling is teasing her first performance on Dancing With the Stars with partner Pasha Pashkov. It was previously announced that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will be part of the cast for DWTS Season 33, and now after weeks of rehearsals, the night is finally here. Season 33 will be premiering Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and ahead of the episode, Spelling took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her and Pashkov's first dance.

"She believed… what an incredible journey DWTS has been so far," Spelling wrote. She shared she "couldn't have asked for a better partner" than Pashkov before telling her followers about some of the BTS pictures from their camera-blocking rehearsal yesterday and a sneak peek into what fans will be seeing in just a matter of hours.

It already looks like it's going to be a beautiful and unforgettable dance that fans won't want to miss and Pashkov is already cheering on his partner. Also sharing photos on Instagram from the camera blocking, the pro wrote, "Tori, you took your first dance steps only two weeks ago and I cannot wait for you to show your fans tonight what can be achieved when you truly put your heart into it. You're a fighter, a go-getter [and] a true artist and I'm so proud of you! Cannot wait for you to experience the MAGIC of this ballroom tonight."

According to ABC News, Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov will be doing a Foxtrot to P!nk's "Trustfall," starting off the season in an emotional way. Spelling told PEOPLE how "hard" it's been doing the series following the death of friend and former co-star Shannen Doherty, who died in July from cancer. "But I remember she loved doing it and was totally in it," Spelling shared. "She definitely in life has inspired me that, you know, when you commit, you commit. And I definitely, this season, she has encouraged me to turn my power on. So I'll take that with me." Doherty competed on the tenth season of DWTS with partner Mark Ballas, but the two were eliminated in the first week.

Be sure to tune into the Season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ to see Spelling and Pashkov give the Foxtrot their all. The episode will be streaming on Hulu starting Wednesday.