'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Denies Romance: Gleb Savchenko Speaks on Brooks Nader Rumors

Dancing With the Stars participants are infamous for falling for their dance partners. There have been several hookups in the show's history. But in the case of Gleb Savchenko and his partner Brooks Nader, he says their relationship is strictly platonic. The two will compete in the forthcoming 33rd season.

The longtime dance pro tells TMZ Nader is "cool" and he enjoys spending time with her in rehearsals, but he insists not into her romantically. Furthermore, he says he's not dating anyone. Dating rumors went into gear when they were caught in NYC hugging and getting close after the lineup for season 33 was announced.

Things intensified after they released a flirty 8-second TikTok video showing Nader sitting on Savchenko's lap. He says their focused on snagging the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

Nader has been linked to Tom Brady after she was seen with the NFL champion at Michael Rubin's famous White Party this summer. Those rumors were later debunked.

The forthcoming season has everyone talking about the lineup. Competing in this season alongside Nader are The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei of The Bachelor, Ilona Maher, Chandler Kinney, convicted fraudster Anna Delvey, Eric Roberts, NBA legend Dwight Howard, Beverly Hills, 90210 staple Tori Spelling, Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson, and Stephen Nedoroscik. Some viewers, and commentators, have been outraged about Delvey's casting. Her promo photo shows her ankle monitor exposed.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as co-hosts. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be in charge of scoring.

Season 33 premieres on ABC on September 17. Tune in to see their electrifying chemistry on the dance floor.