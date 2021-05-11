Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Photos Over the Years
In a major blast from the past, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted together in Montana over Mother's Day weekend. The two reportedly spent a week alone together in Montana at the Yellowstone Club, prompting fans to say that "Bennifer" is back on. Since it has been some time since Lopez and Affleck have taken the red carpet by storm, read on to take a trip down a Bennifer-themed memory lane.
Lopez's recent excursion with Affleck comes about a month after she confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez. In mid-April, Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement to the Today Show in which they said that they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The two added that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." Weeks after that confirmation, Lopez is sparking romance rumors with Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to.
Lopez and Affleck met about two decades ago while working on the infamous Gigli. While they would go on to get engaged, they later called off the wedding and split months later. Of course, since then, the two have sparked up new romance speculation following their trip to Montana together.
November 2002
Gigli wasn't the only film that Affleck and Lopez starred in. They were also scene partners in the 2004 film Jersey Girl, as seen above.
December 2002
The two actors attended numerous red carpet events over the years. Affleck was Lopez's date for the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan, which was released in December 2002.
February 2003
Lopez supported Affleck for the premiere of his film Daredevil, which was released in February 2003. Interestingly enough, Affleck starred in the movie alongside Jennifer Garner, whom he would later go on to marry and welcome three children with. Affleck and Garner split in 2018.
May 2003
When they weren't donning their red carpet best, Lopez and Affleck took a step back from the spotlight to enjoy a basketball game. The pair attended a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs in 2003.
July 2003
Affleck and Lopez were a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet for the premiere of their film, Gigli. The box office bomb premiered in August 2003.
October 2003
It's no surprise to see that Bennifer attended a Red Sox game in Boston in October 2003. After all, Affleck, a Boston native, is a major fan of the team.
May 2021
See the Photos From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Romantic Montana Getaway https://t.co/5CevomLeUp— E! News (@enews) May 11, 2021
Fast forward almost two decades and Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together yet again. A source told PEOPLE about Bennifer's getaway, "[Lopez] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."