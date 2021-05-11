Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Photos Over the Years

In a major blast from the past, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted together in Montana over Mother's Day weekend. The two reportedly spent a week alone together in Montana at the Yellowstone Club, prompting fans to say that "Bennifer" is back on. Since it has been some time since Lopez and Affleck have taken the red carpet by storm, read on to take a trip down a Bennifer-themed memory lane.

Lopez's recent excursion with Affleck comes about a month after she confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez. In mid-April, Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement to the Today Show in which they said that they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The two added that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." Weeks after that confirmation, Lopez is sparking romance rumors with Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to.

Lopez and Affleck met about two decades ago while working on the infamous Gigli. While they would go on to get engaged, they later called off the wedding and split months later. Of course, since then, the two have sparked up new romance speculation following their trip to Montana together.