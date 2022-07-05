What Josh Duggar's Life Behind Bars Will Look Like

Josh Duggar will serve the next 12 years of his life behind bars after his child sex abuse material conviction in December 2021. Following his official sentencing in May, TMZ has details of how the former 19 Kids and Counting star will be expected to spend every day in the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.

Duggar will be expected to have his bed made, military-style by 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and complete daily chores that include sweeping and mopping floors, cleaning walls and emptying the trash. While in a low-security prison, Duggar will be required to stop all loud activities by 9:15 p.m. and return to their rooms by 11 p.m., with all noise, including TVs, halting at midnight. Duggar will also have available to him jobs around the prison, including painting, welding, landscape detail and food service.

Once Duggar completes his 12 years in prison, he will be on supervised release for 20 years, according to court documents, requiring him to report to a probation office, attend sex offense treatment programs, and refrain from using marijuana. Duggar will also not be allowed to have unsupervised visits with the seven minor children he shares with his wife, Anna Duggar.

Duggar has received statements of support from his wife and parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but there have been other members of the former TLC family who have spoken out against him since his April 2021 arrest. Sister Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, called Duggar's sentence an instance in which God "carried out his vengeance" for the reality personality's "unspeakable criminal activity."

"We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it's finally over," the couple wrote in a May 26 blog post. "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities." They continued, "It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again. Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to re-offend."