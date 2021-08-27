'Welcome to Plathville': Micah Plath's Birthday Plans Change After Losing His License in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Micah Plath's birthday celebrations are going to be a bit closer to home this year after the Welcome to Plathville star, 20, lost his driver's license. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek, Kim and Barry Plath look back on the turbulent past year with their son as they look towards the future with their older son Ethan and his wife Olivia.

Making his way over to his parents' house on a four-wheeler, Micah reveals that he lost his license due to his lead foot. "I got pulled over by a state trooper [and] my license was suspended. Oops," he tells the camera. "Sometimes you never realize how important something is until you lose it. ... Especially because today is my birthday, and I got invited to go over to my parents' place and have a birthday party."

The biggest effect Micah's lost license has had is on his social life and the young model implies that's the reason he'll be celebrating at home this year. Kim and Barry, however, are thrilled to see their son seemingly come around after their difficult year together. "A year ago, Micah had had a lot of resentfulness towards us, a lot of bitterness," Kim says. "So I wouldn't have thought he would just come see us on his birthday."

Kim reveals that Micah told her he was ready to "let it go" after realizing his "bitterness" was only hurting himself, and "ever since then, our relationship's been getting better." Barry chimes in, "That gives me hope for, you know, the potentialities with Ethan, Olivia being able to change." Ethan and Olivia have long been estranged from his mom and dad, but Kim says she wishes her son could see things how she does.

"I would like to see Ethan and Olivia both realize that we are not putting our values, our requirements, our whatever, on them. That we are also giving them freedom to live their lives however they want," she says. "Drink alcohol, get tattoos, I mean whatever they want to do that's different than what we do, we're OK with that, you know? I would love to see them get to the place where they understand that and also give us the same latitude to be who we are, which may be more conservative." Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.