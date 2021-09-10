‘Welcome to Plathville’: Moriah’s Boyfriend Goes Ring Shopping With Lydia in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Moriah Plath’s boyfriend is looking to surprise her with a token of his commitment, and he’s enlisting her little sister Lydia as help! In PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new Welcome to Plathville, Max takes Lydia to a ring store to help him pick out a “pinky promise ring” to give to Moriah as a grand romantic gesture.

Lydia has already proven an important part of the secret mission, finding a pinky ring from her great grandmother that fits on her sister’s finger in order to determine the right size. “If it’s possible, I’d like to get ‘I pinky promise’ etched into it,” Max asks the jeweler, who assures him that’s completely possible. When it comes to the significance of the etching, he explains, “‘I pinky promise’ is something that Moriah and I have always said to each other, and it’s just kind of like that solidifies that I pinky promise to be with her and work through everything that we face.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Looking at gems now for the ring, Lydia throws out the idea of jasper for the gem, as that’s Moriah’s middle name. Examining the different options for the ring, 17-year-old Lydia admits she’s having a bit of fun embracing the more luxurious side of life. “Rings have always been my favorite piece of jewelry,” she tells the camera. “So now that I’m in a ring store, I’m like, wow, they’re all beautiful…but it’s Moriah I’m looking for.”

Moriah’s relationship isn’t the traditional romance Lydia is looking for, but the teen is behind her sister 100%. “Moriah and Max are going about their relationship in a completely different way than I would,” she tells the camera. “But you know, I like it for them, if it’s them. Moriah’s doing it her way and I’m going to do it my way.”

Coming up with a ring design, Max is feeling proud of what he’s done. “I was 100% confident walking in and I feel like that certainty of my commitment to Moriah never went away,” he tells the camera. “So now that I have the perfect ring, now I just need to find the perfect place to give it to her.” Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.