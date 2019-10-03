Watch Sofia Richie Make Her ‘KUWTK’ First Appearance

A new teaser clip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows Sofia Richie‘s first appearance on the show, and it is as awkward as it sounds. The 21-year-old model has been dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, for some time now, and will finally be featured on the family reality show. As far as introductions go, it does not look like it will be ideal.

The new teaser shows Disick, Richie and Kardashian all looking uncomfortable on a big family vacation. They are trapped in tight quarters a ski resort, and bundled up in jackets. The 15-second teaser crams in a lot of sound bites, beginning with one from Disick.

“It is… a really awkward situation,” he says, in a resigned tone.

“It’s… bizarre,” adds Kardashian.

The quick clips hardly show the three stars looking at each other at all. The wear bemused expressions as they zip up coats, sip on hot drinks or eat dinner, eyes fixed on their plates. In one scene, Disick seems to be having a one-on-one conversation with Kardashian, trying to be serious as she laughs in his face.

“I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take, like, a toll on me,” he says. Kardashian seems to be chuckling in response.

While it may not be a surprise that Kardashian is displeased with Disick, another scene hints that Richie is too. It shows the two eating dinner side by side without looking at each other, and Richie makes an observation about her boyfriend’s behavior in a cool tone.

“You’re more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around,” she says.

It sounds like Disick is dealing with pressure from every direction, as he tries to make the mother of his children happy without appearing too fake to his new girlfriend. The teaser ends on the most awkward scene of all — Disick, Richie and Kardashian all in a hot tub together, wearing swimsuits and winter hats.

“This trip has so much pressure!” Disick says in voice over on the scene. Richie hides her face in her hands as the hot water and cold weather make steam rise through the air.

While the episode might be an awkward one, fans do know that it has a happy ending on the way. These days, Disick, Richie and Kardashian are all much closer, and have gone on more vacatiosn together since then. Still, a source told Radar Online that Kris Jenner insists on keeping cameras on the odd group whenever they’re alone, figuring it will make for good TV.

“Kris wouldn’t not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings,” they said.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.