Watch: ‘Floribama Shore’ Season 2 Promises ‘New Shoremances’ and ‘Broken Bromances’

Jersey Shore spin-off Floribama Shore is coming back for a second round of fist pumping, beaching, and boozing, and MTV has just released a first look at season 2.

Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios are all back in action and ready for round two in Floribama Shore season 2, a first look at the new season showing the crew returning to Panama City Beach for another wild summer.

The new season promises “new shoremances,” “broken bromances,” and some good ol’ crawfish eating, with a possible new fling between Gus and Nilsa and Jeremiah finding himself on the unfortunate side of the “broken bromances.” Meanwhile, Aimee is ready to teach the gang how to properly eat crawfish.

The popular spin-off series, which first premiered on Nov. 27 on MTV, is set to make its return on July 9 at 10 p.m. EST.

MTV announced in January ahead of the season 1 finale that it had picked up the series for a second season with a 20-episode order.

Floribama Shore, from Jersey Shore creator and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano, quickly proved to be a ratings powerhouse for the network. Its premiere episode drew in 846,000 total viewers and debuted to a rating of 0.94 in the core 18 to 34-year-old demographics group. Throughout the season, the series averaged a 1.43 rating in the same core group and earned the title as the network’s biggest new series launch in three years and second biggest in total viewers.

The series was used to launch the announcement of mothership series Jersey Shore, with MTV announcing the premiere of new series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, a revival of the popular series that originally ran from 2009 to 2012.

Cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino returned for the new series, which premiered in April. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola opted not to return.

The series, which sees the original cast heading to Miami, quickly got a season 2 renewal and has reportedly been the inspiration for four other unscripted series: Too Stupid to Die, Made in Kentucky, Staten Island 10310, and Just the Tattoo of Us.