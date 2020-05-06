'The Voice' Viewers Have Conflicting Thoughts About America's Vote

The Voice had to say goodbye to more than a few contestants on Tuesday night. After the NBC series aired their first remotely-produced episode on Monday, viewers got to vote on who they wanted to see continue on in the competition. While some fans were thrilled that contestants such as Thunderstorm Artis and Micah Iverson made it through to the next round, others couldn't help but express their frustrations with The Voice's voting system in general.

Just like the Monday night episode, Tuesday night's live episode was filmed from the contestants and judges' homes. This move comes as production on the show was forced to shut down amidst the coronavirus crisis. In an interview with Variety, The Voice's executive producer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey shared her excitement over this new normal for the show. She told the publication, “It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique ‘Voice’ experience that will feel both new and familiar.”

Even though The Voice has certainly taken a new route with its remotely-produced episodes, fans can't help but focus on one aspect of the show — America's vote. On Twitter, fans had a ton of thoughts about how America's vote panned out in the most recent episode of the singing competition.