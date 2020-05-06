'The Voice' Viewers Have Conflicting Thoughts About America's Vote
The Voice had to say goodbye to more than a few contestants on Tuesday night. After the NBC series aired their first remotely-produced episode on Monday, viewers got to vote on who they wanted to see continue on in the competition. While some fans were thrilled that contestants such as Thunderstorm Artis and Micah Iverson made it through to the next round, others couldn't help but express their frustrations with The Voice's voting system in general.
Just like the Monday night episode, Tuesday night's live episode was filmed from the contestants and judges' homes. This move comes as production on the show was forced to shut down amidst the coronavirus crisis. In an interview with Variety, The Voice's executive producer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey shared her excitement over this new normal for the show. She told the publication, “It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique ‘Voice’ experience that will feel both new and familiar.”
Even though The Voice has certainly taken a new route with its remotely-produced episodes, fans can't help but focus on one aspect of the show — America's vote. On Twitter, fans had a ton of thoughts about how America's vote panned out in the most recent episode of the singing competition.
Not Happy
I’m sorry but I think #TheVoice is rigged 🙃 the fact that Joei didn’t make it thru and some of those others did that imo didn’t sing a song that suits their voice good at all except Allegra nah. I was hoping Joei and Allegra be in the finals. Geez.— Claudia-Luna Byrd (@LunaByrd247) May 6, 2020
Why The Change?
This is such B.S..it should be the TOP Vote Getters Period! Not someone from each team...I/We can't stand the way you keep changing #TheVoice 😢 😢 😢 #TeamNick #TeamBlake— lemwawa (@lemwawa) May 6, 2020
Happy About The Outcome
So far all the artists I gave 10 votes have made it!! Hopefully the rest will as well!! #TheVoice— Georganna Fisher (@GeorgannaFisher) May 6, 2020
Calling It A "Scam"
#TheVoice Voting was a scam all coaches may not have had someone go through America VOTED for who they wanted!! Not just ONE per coach!!!!— Eric Diver (@EricDiver1) May 6, 2020
Proud
So proud of America and Voice coaches! #thevoice #top9 #somegoodnews— Kristen (@theytchme) May 6, 2020
Wrong Choices
I've to the conclusion that America has zero taste when it comes to music. So damn disappointed! #TheVoice— EmmyGibs (@EmmyGibs) May 6, 2020
Loving Team Nick
America makes the right decision again by sending through @Thunder_artis, and Nick makes the right decision by sending through @allegramiles! Great! #TheVoice— Dan Orlich (@Cultof619) May 6, 2020
Calling Out The Voters
America only saved men... they suck #thevoice— AutumnResists (@AutumnNAlston) May 6, 2020
At Least Some Are Happy
America is actually getting this right tonight. #thevoice— Andre (@_wheresANDRE) May 6, 2020