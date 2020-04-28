'The Voice' Fans Fuming After Show Airs Season Recap Episode

The Voice aired a brand-new episode on Monday. But, as fans quickly realized, there wasn't too much that was "new" about it. Instead of an episode with new content featuring the famous judges and the contestants, the NBC series aired a recap of what's occurred during the season so far. As you can expect, this didn't exactly sit well with some fans.

On Monday, The Voice aired the "Road to Live Shows," which featured a look back at the show's journey so far. The episode comes a week before The Voice will air remotely-produced shows, as the series has forgone filming live shows in the studio due to the coronavirus crisis. In advance of next week's entirely new episode, judge Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (which is also remotely-producing episodes), where he said that the series may take a page out of American Idol's playbook when it comes to their own live shows.

"Obviously the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we're not going to be ready to, you know, have events again," Shelton told host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this, it’s just gonna have to be worked out this way, it's gonna be nuts." Since fans have to wait until next week to see how The Voice will handle the competition amidst quarantine measures, they were treated to a recap episode this week. But, based on the reactions to this move, fans weren't exactly happy about getting caught up on everything they've already seen.