'The Voice' Fans Fuming After Show Airs Season Recap Episode
The Voice aired a brand-new episode on Monday. But, as fans quickly realized, there wasn't too much that was "new" about it. Instead of an episode with new content featuring the famous judges and the contestants, the NBC series aired a recap of what's occurred during the season so far. As you can expect, this didn't exactly sit well with some fans.
On Monday, The Voice aired the "Road to Live Shows," which featured a look back at the show's journey so far. The episode comes a week before The Voice will air remotely-produced shows, as the series has forgone filming live shows in the studio due to the coronavirus crisis. In advance of next week's entirely new episode, judge Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (which is also remotely-producing episodes), where he said that the series may take a page out of American Idol's playbook when it comes to their own live shows.
"Obviously the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we're not going to be ready to, you know, have events again," Shelton told host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this, it’s just gonna have to be worked out this way, it's gonna be nuts." Since fans have to wait until next week to see how The Voice will handle the competition amidst quarantine measures, they were treated to a recap episode this week. But, based on the reactions to this move, fans weren't exactly happy about getting caught up on everything they've already seen.
Bored With It
.@blakeshelton #TheVoice this it The most boring voice episode I’ve ever seen! 😴😴😴😴😴😴— Lisashuper (@lisashuper) April 28, 2020
What's Going On?
@NBCTheVoice did I just wait a week to watch a recap of everything we’ve already seen? What is this? #thevoice— Virginia Shaffer (@virginiahs) April 28, 2020
Not Exactly Thrilled
It's half an hour in tonight's show I find it boring I heard after tonight there will only be 3 more show this season NOT HAPPY. .@kellyclarkson #TheVoice— char (@charlenestorer2) April 28, 2020
Can't Believe This
.@blakeshelton #TheVoice I miss the voice tonight can’t believe we have to wait another week— Tammy Peach (@tpeach67) April 28, 2020
Calling It "Bogus"
.@blakeshelton #TheVoice This live show is totally bogus. Don’t put on a highlight show and call it live. Just own up to the quarantine and be honest.— Russell Dyke (@Collieworks) April 28, 2020
Pretty Bummed Out
.@nickjonas #TheVoice I’m missing the live show!!— Dee20Kay (@dee20_kay) April 28, 2020
Didn't Expect This
Whats up tonight? This is repetitive...@johnlegend #TheVoice— marie lewis (@mlewis7225) April 28, 2020
Who's Idea Was This?
#TheVoice sooo, this entire show is a fkn recap? Who is the idiot that thought this was a good idea? Bye ratings.— Jess Covfefe (@DeplorableJess) April 28, 2020
Waiting On New Episodes
I’ve been watching all season of the voice. I didn’t want a recap I wanted something new 😒 #TheVoice— Edith (@Bulletproof_22) April 28, 2020
