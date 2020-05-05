'The Voice': James Taylor's Surprise Cameo During Remote Episode Delights Fans
The Voice's first-ever remotely produced episode got off to a great start on Monday night. The episode didn't begin in any old fashion, though. James Taylor, who was a mega mentor on this season of The Voice, appeared in the opening sequence in order to perform "Shower the People" with the remaining contestants in the competition. And viewers of the NBC singing competition couldn't get enough of it.
Just like the famous judges and the contestants, Taylor performed the track from the comfort of his home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. During the opening sequence, the musician sang "Shower the People" as various contestants joined in virtually at different points to perform alongside him. It was a very moving way to start the show, particularly as it comes amidst a difficult time in the world right now. Just last week, Variety reported that the remaining episodes of The Voice, which still has 17 contestants remaining in the competition, will be filmed remotely.
Even though they weren't able to perform in front of a live studio audience, the competitors were still in top form, simply based on the stellar opening performance with Taylor. Judging by the reactions to the opening from those on social media, fans were all about the touching and impressive opening sequence.
Just Beautiful
Such a beautiful open and what we need right now ❤😭 #TheVoice #ShowerThePeopleYouLove— 𝔾𝕒𝕓𝕤 🎀| ℍ𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝔹𝕠𝕠 🍯👻 (@velezaddict) May 5, 2020
Bringing The Feels
All the feels with that opening!#TheVoice— Ronda Lunceford (@LuncefordRonda) May 5, 2020
Sending Thanks To James Taylor
Best thing in months, thanks JT! #TheVoice— DOUGLAS HAIGHT (@HAIGHTDOUGLAS) May 5, 2020
Heartwarming
My heart is melting with that incredible performance #TheVoice— Carmen Santoro (@CarmenESantoro) May 5, 2020
Love Seeing The Famous Musician
We all need a lil @JamesTaylor_com to make it alright... #TheVoice— Jenn Abreu (@ladyj007) May 5, 2020
In Awe
Oh my 😓😓😓 beautiful #JamesTaylor #TheVoice— FAN CB/#TWD/SOA♥LUKAS (@JaneBfromNL) May 5, 2020
Fantastic Intro
What an intro!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/gZlr6IHEc8— Queen (@ShaneseTweets) May 5, 2020
Making Fans Emotional
this performance with James Taylor, i am an emotional wreck 😭😭#TheVoice— Kelsey Alger (@policewifeyKels) May 5, 2020
So Much Love For James Taylor
I love James Taylor so much, I teared up before I even heard him sing. This is a lot for my fragile emotions to handle #TheVoice— Paul, but without sports so... (@Paulsaysthought) May 5, 2020
Cue The Tears
On no you don't, #TheVoice. You will not make me weep by having James Taylor sing "Shower The People!" I will now cry... damnit, yes I will.— Richard (@alltvallshade) May 5, 2020