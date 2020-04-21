'The Voice' Fans Furious Over Kelly Clarkson's Knockout Round Decision

The Voice continued to showcase its Knockout Rounds on Monday. In various match-ups featuring the competitors on their own teams, the judges — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas — had to choose which one of the singers on their team would be moving forward. Clarkson, in particular, had a major decision on her hands for Team Kelly, as she had to send home either Taylor Green or Micah Iverson. And fans were ultimately not pleased about who she chose to eliminate from the competition.

For their Knockout Round performances, Iverson chose to sing Halsey's "Graveyard," while Green chose "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper. Unsurprisingly, both delivered impressive vocals for their covers of the tracks. Green received a great deal of praise from the other judges, who all gave her a standing ovation. But, unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep her in the competition. Clarkson revealed that she would be saving Iverson, which came as a great shock to the judges and fans alike.

In response to Clarkson's big move, fans of The Voice took to Twitter to express their thoughts over the "Since U Been Gone" singer's decision to eliminate Green. As you may have guessed, they weren't exactly thrilled about her choice.