'The Voice' Fans Have Strong Opinions on Only Men Being Voted Into the Finale
The Voice is one week away from its finale. On Tuesday night's episode, the show revealed which contestants America voted into the finale with host Carson Daly announcing that Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), CammWess (Team John Legend), and Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton) made it through to the next round. While there is still one spot up for grabs with the Instant Save, The Voice fans couldn't help but point out how interesting it was that America voted only men into the finale.
After the top four were announced, the remaining contestants were tasked with singing their hearts out in hopes of nabbing the final spot in The Voice's finale. Following the reveal of America's vote, Megan Danielle (Team Kelly), Allegra Miles (Team Nick), Zan Fiskum (Team Legend), Joanna Serenko (Team Blake), and Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) had to perform once more for the judges and for America. Only one of the five women will get a chance to compete for The Voice's crown next week. Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about who they believe should make it through to the next round.
But, specifically, on Twitter, viewers pointed out how wild it is that only men made it through to the next round via America's vote in the first place. And they had some very strong opinions regarding America's decisions.
Really?
What the heck. What happened to the women? #TheVoice— Rise up Sha Sha (@RiseUpShaSha) May 13, 2020
How'd This Happen?
ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME?! ONLY 1 GIRL THIS ISNT FAIR!!! 😭😭😤😤 #TheVoice— Alexis||#Steroline||Lexie Loves Candice King 😍 (@lexiebrianne98) May 13, 2020
Joking About The Situation
You don't advance on #TheVoice without a Y chromosome!— Shannon the Grouch (@GrumpCurmudgeon) May 13, 2020
They Have Thoughts
#TeamBlake you BETTER save Toneisha or this finale will be a sausage fest of suck lol.#TheVoice#VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/J2D5cT6bUE— JAMES #Biden2020 #BidenAbrams (@JamesSemaj1220) May 13, 2020
Interesting
So far it’s all guys in #TheVoice finale 🤔— Emily Chang (@emchngs) May 13, 2020
Not Ideal
#TheVoice YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 ALL THREE OF MY GIRLS ARE IN THE BOTTOM 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️— Brittany💙 (@ALittleLiarPLL5) May 13, 2020
HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO JUST SAVE ONE?!? THIS SUCKS 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/egG82I1o24
What's Going On?
Only 4 men in the top 9 and not one of them has to sing for a save? What up America?! #TheVoice— Mallory Garrett (@MalloryGarrett) May 13, 2020
Seriously?
So. America put the men at the top 4 and all the women as the bottom 5. Wtf? #TheVoice— Han🌷 (@hannah_25elaine) May 13, 2020
A Bigger Issue?
Does #TheVoice have a sexism problem? I know it’s an issue with the fandom, but how did we, with a season full of talented female artists, end up with four men in the finals?— Kyle Hovest (@kyhov) May 13, 2020
Stunned
So there’s really only going to be 1 woman in the final. HOW! These women are powerhouses and the men are literally just ok #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/jM18RPSyPO— lizzie 💡 (@realitytvtrash_) May 13, 2020