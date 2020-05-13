'The Voice' Fans Have Strong Opinions on Only Men Being Voted Into the Finale

The Voice is one week away from its finale. On Tuesday night's episode, the show revealed which contestants America voted into the finale with host Carson Daly announcing that Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), CammWess (Team John Legend), and Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton) made it through to the next round. While there is still one spot up for grabs with the Instant Save, The Voice fans couldn't help but point out how interesting it was that America voted only men into the finale.

After the top four were announced, the remaining contestants were tasked with singing their hearts out in hopes of nabbing the final spot in The Voice's finale. Following the reveal of America's vote, Megan Danielle (Team Kelly), Allegra Miles (Team Nick), Zan Fiskum (Team Legend), Joanna Serenko (Team Blake), and Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) had to perform once more for the judges and for America. Only one of the five women will get a chance to compete for The Voice's crown next week. Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about who they believe should make it through to the next round.

But, specifically, on Twitter, viewers pointed out how wild it is that only men made it through to the next round via America's vote in the first place. And they had some very strong opinions regarding America's decisions.