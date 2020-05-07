Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Patience Is Being Tested’ During Coronavirus Quarantine

Like many of us, Kelly Clarkson is not living her best life in quarantine, and the singer admitted that she felt a bit tested in a series of tweets on Saturday. "Dryer doesn’t work so I am hanging stuff outside like I’m living in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman times," Clarkson began. "I feel like my patience and tolerance is being tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving."

She accompanied this news with a GIF of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks saying, "Jesus take the wheel...and drive fast." The Voice coach's next tweet revealed that things had gone from bad to worse and featured a GIF of someone underwater holding a thumbs up in the air. "My stuff that’s drying outside just flew away with the wind HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh dear Jesus....," she wrote. "I’m officially saying goodbye to today and I’m gonna start fresh tomorrow. Hope everyone else doing great!"

Dryer doesn’t work so I am hanging stuff outside like I’m living in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman times. I feel like my patience and tolerance is being tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving. pic.twitter.com/RlGlkk9l5u — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2020

My stuff that’s drying outside just flew away with the wind HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA oh dear Jesus....

I’m officially saying goodbye to today and I’m gonna start fresh tomorrow. Hope everyone else doing great! pic.twitter.com/bn7xF8nNBQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2020

Clarkson is currently quarantining with her family at their ranch in Montana. She and husband Brandon Blackstock share two kids, 5-year-old daughter River and 3-year-old son Remington, and Blackstock has two kids, 13-year-old son Seth and 18-year-old daughter Savannah, from a previous relationship. "Nine times out of ten, my kids are losing it 'cause they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day as well as naptime, it's super fun," Clarkson recently told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show of her life in quarantine. "I'm cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It's the most insane thing ever, honestly. And I drink a bit of wine, but we're hanging in there, so it's good."

"Patience isn't a virtue that I hold," she joked. "I'm very, I like to say passionate... I make jokes and I smile a lot and everything and especially with my show too... it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that is used to living a schedule every day. There are lots of us that were so used to certain schedules, and just being trapped and not supposed to be around people is a very, kind of damaging thing to your psyche."