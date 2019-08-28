Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Boyfriend Respond After Fans Think ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Debuted Baby Bump at VMAs 2019

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new boyfriend, wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, are responding after fans suggested the Jersey Shore star debuted a baby bump at the VMAs 2019. The comments rolled in when Carpinello took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of the two at the big event, followed by users asking and implying Farley’s pregnancy.

Carpinello eventually shared a post in his Instagram Stories that read: “Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots.” Over on her own Instagram account, Farley also shared a photo from the big night, prompting one fan to ask, “Hmm sneaky preggas?” However, Farley replied promptly: “Nope. Just a burger.”

Hollywood Life notes that the reality TV star also thanked her stylist in the post, before joking, “next time I won’t eat ice cream and drink too much wine the weeks prior.”

Farley and Carpinello have been dating for several months now, after she separated from her estranged husband Roger Matthews. Matthews has no bad blood toward the couple. However, in May, he fired off a statement, addressing parenting-shamers who were criticizing Farley for her new relationship.

“There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still,” he wrote.

“I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it,” he continued. “Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary.”

“I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive,” Matthews concluded his statement. “Enjoy this beautiful day.”

Many of Matthews’ followers cheered him in for having such a mature approach to co-parenting with Farley, with one writing: “One thing I know for sure is that no one says or does things they are proud of in a divorce, you have come to a conclusion most people take years and years to realise if at all. Your children will be better for it. Trust me kids grow up, they know, they see the effort, and the sacrifice. Be kind.”

